Acting Secret Service Director on Report Recommending Leadership Change: I’m Focused on ‘Advocating for’ Agents

During a portion of an interview with NBC News that was aired on Thursday’s broadcast of “NBC Nightly News,” acting Director of the Secret Service Ronald Rowe responded to a critical report on the agency that was released earlier in the day on Thursday that recommended leadership changes in the agency by stating that he’s focused on “making sure that I’m advocating for the men and women of the Secret Service that are out there doing the mission.”

Rowe said, “[W]e have not been sitting back waiting for reports like this to come out. Following the horrific events of July 13, we’ve already started to make, not only operational changes, but policy changes.”

NBC News Senior White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell then asked, “They are recommending a leadership change. Are you prepared for that?”

Rowe responded, “Well, what I’m focused on right now is making sure that I’m advocating for the men and women of the Secret Service that are out there doing the mission.”

He also stated that the agency lacks a training facility that replicates the White House in a realistic way.

O’Donnell added that the agency says it is adding technology and expanding drone training.

