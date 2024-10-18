MSNBC’s Brzezinski: Fox News Is Covering Up Trump’s ‘Clear Fascism’

MSNBC host Mika Brzezinski said Friday on “Morning Joe” that Fox News was covering up former President Donald Trump’s “clear fascism.”

Brzezinski said, “This is not a time for jokes, and this is not a time to dance around topics, because this is coming at all of us. Republicans too, your freedoms are at risk too. Don’t know what you’re doing supporting this man right now with what he has said. But there are efforts to sidestep, dance around things that he’s saying that are clear fascism. Let’s start with this. I mentioned Donald Trump being on “Fox & Friends.” Here’s, again, his connection with Fox News, which had to pay $787 million for lying, helping him out. Here’s what he said about the jokes, I guess, they gave him. Take a listen.”

On Fox News, Trump said, “Well, I’ve had a lot of people help me, a couple of people from Fox. I shouldn’t say that, but they wrote some jokes. For the most part, I didn’t like any of them.”

Brzezinski said, “So in his little safe space there at Fox, he’s surrounded by his friends and pretty much is allowed to do whatever he wants even if it’s defame somebody, maybe malign somebody, maybe put somebody in danger. I want to talk about not just Donald Trump’s threats, but the media entities like Fox News that bend to his will. That Fox News interview with Kamala Harris, it revealed so much.”

She continued, “Kamala Harris showed righteous anger after Bret Baier lied to his viewers by showing a clip that hid Donald Trump’s most dangerous comments on the campaign trail. I’m calling it a lie now, because this wasn’t a live interview and he wasn’t caught off guard. There’s no excuse.”

Brzezinski added, “The American people were misled about one of the most important issues of this campaign, that there is a former president who wants to be president again threatening to use the military and the National Guard against his political opponents. These acts that he’s talking about are not only unconstitutional—this is called fascism. Bret Baier chose to cover it up.”

