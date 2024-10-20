Newsom: It Is Not an Overstatement to Call Trump a Fascist

Governor Gavin Newsom (D-CA) said Sunday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that it was not an overstatement to call former President Donald Trump a fascist.

Newsom said, “I said this from day one, he is weakness masquerading a strength. He’s a broken person. You are seeing that. He’s becoming increasingly this is remarkable to be able to say this because he is often graded on the curve, and he is increasingly acting deranged and unhinged. The rhetoric coming from the Harris campaign absolutely mimics what we are watching, and you saw that 39 minute curious narcissism on another level, where people had to sort of stare at dear leader as he was dancing or zoning out. I mean, this is a profound and remarkable moment.”

He continued, “I know it’s a loaded word, but when you say you’re going to be dictator on day one, I mean, look up the definition of fascism, the characteristics of a dictator an authoritarian.”

Newsom added, “I don’t think it is overstating, but I deeply recognize that those are loaded words when you use words like fascism it turns some people off, but again, by definition, I think that is a fair assessment from the Vice President and General Milley.”

