MSNBC’s Reid: Netanyahu ‘Determined to Escalate a Regional War’ by Responding to Iran’s Attack

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid reacted to Israel launching strikes against Iran in response to Iran’s earlier attack on Israel by stating that it seems as though Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “is determined to escalate a regional war.” And doesn’t want conflict in the region to end.

Reid said, “There’s no pathway to end the conflict because it does not appear that Bibi Netanyahu, — Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wants it to end. Yahya Sinwar, who was the military leader of Hamas, is now dead. That is now confirmed. The Israeli government has made that very clear. And yet, it doesn’t seem that de-escalation is on the table at all, despite the U.S. Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, being in the region and asking for it, despite attempts to try to get a regional solution. We now have — what, how many million people now displaced in Lebanon? Lebanon is seeing attacks in population centers. They are being displaced. We have however many million-plus displaced in Gaza. And it’s now — we’re now adding to that, attacks on just outside of Tehran. This feels like Netanyahu is determined to escalate a regional war.”

