‘Screw You’: Joy Behar Says Trump Is a ‘Total Racist’ Who Demonizes People

Joy Behar told her co-hosts Friday on ABC’s “The View” that former President Donald Trump is a “total racist” who demonizes people.

Behar said, “He’s an idiot. He’s an idiot. Come on. The guy is ridiculous. And by the way, can I say one thing? I don’t want to hear this from somebody who didn’t even serve, OK?

Co-host Sunny Hostin said, “The thing is he’s talking about again demonizing immigrants. He is the one that tanked the border bill. It was a bipartisan bill he tanked it so that he could run on it and say things like that, garbage like that. And just one more thing, he’s the fear-mongering is immigrants are coming into this country un undocumented and are taking black jobs as if there is a black job which the black jobs should be the President of the United States.”

Behar said, “He’s not talking about, listen, let’s be clear here, he’s a total racist. He’s not talking about Norway or Denmark or Sweden come on.”

She added, “I’ve never heard a presidential candidate speak highly of Hitler, ever. This is a disgrace. Like I said yesterday, my father was in World War II. My uncles fought in Germany. My uncle has a Purple Heart. This guy has bone spurs and goes on television and demonizes people like my family. Screw you!”

