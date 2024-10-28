NBC’s Mitchell: Biden-Harris Lebanon Stance ‘Quite a Mixed Message’

On Monday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” the show’s host, NBC News Chief Washington Correspondent, and Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Andrea Mitchell said that the Biden-Harris administration “has quite a mixed message” on Lebanon and after trying to get a ceasefire, they’re trying to tell Israel to stop attacking Beirut, while also stating that it’s justified to hit weapons stockpiles located in Hezbollah strongholds.

While speaking with NBC News Chief International Analyst and former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Adm. James Stavridis (Ret.) Mitchell stated, “[L]et me briefly ask you about Lebanon, because the U.S. has quite a mixed message after failing to get a ceasefire for Lebanon a couple of weeks ago, when all of the parties were at the United Nations. They’re now calling for a halt in the attacks on Beirut, but they are saying that Israel is justified in hitting stockpiling of weapons in Hezbollah strongholds in pockets along the southern Lebanon border with Israel. Israel doesn’t seem to be listening.”

Stavridis responded that the biggest issue in Lebanon is the stockpile of surface-to-surface missiles and he doesn’t think going into Beirut is needed “in order to knock down two-thirds of those missiles.”

