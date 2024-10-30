Dem Gov. Murphy: ‘Not Wild About’ Taxing Unrealized Capital Gains, But I’m ‘Wild About’ Democracy, Bipartisanship

On Wednesday’s broadcast of CNBC’s “Squawk Box,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) said he’s “not wild about” taxing unrealized capital gains, but “I’m wild about a democracy that works. I’m wild about the rich history of our country continuing for the future. I’m wild about opponents having a voice and having a seat at the table, as opposed to being thrown in jail or hunted down by our military.”

While Murphy was talking about New Jersey’s tax policies in the broader context of tax policy fairness, co-host Joe Kernen cut in to ask, “Are you in favor of taxing unrealized gains?”

Murphy responded, “I’m not wild about that.”

Murphy added, “I’m not wild about unrealized gains. But I’m open-minded –.”

Kernen then cut in to ask, “What are you wild about? Not Trump?”

Murphy answered, “Here’s what I’m wild about: I’m wild about a democracy that works. I’m wild about the rich history of our country continuing for the future. I’m wild about opponents having a voice and having a seat at the table, as opposed to being thrown in jail or hunted down by our military. That’s what I’m wild about.”

Earlier in the interview, Murphy stated that he’s not sure about what he thinks about Harris’ stance on the filibuster.

