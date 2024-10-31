Walz on Third-Trimester Abortions: We Want Roe, Should Be Between Women, Doctors

On Wednesday’s broadcast of “CBS Mornings,” 2024 Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) responded to a question on if there should be any abortion limits by stating that the Harris-Walz ticket’s position is that we should “restore the right of Roe v. Wade, making sure that women and their healthcare providers — because these services are health care — making sure those decisions are made in the best interests of the health of the mother.”

Co-host Adriana Diaz asked, “One of the things that Vice President Harris says she wants to do is restore abortion rights. Should there be any limits on abortion, including limiting third-trimester abortions?”

Walz responded, “Look, the Vice President’s been very clear, making sure that we restore the right of Roe v. Wade, making sure that women and their healthcare providers — because these services are health care — making sure those decisions are made in the best interests of the health of the mother. And that’s exactly what we’ve talked about the entire time. So, for 52 years, we were very clear on where things were at. Donald Trump gleefully talks about the beautiful thing that he’s done, which means women having miscarriages in parking lots. I’m down here, and was in Georgia yesterday where Amber Thurman died, and it was totally preventable had we not had a Donald Trump abortion ban. So, we’ve been clear about that. Restoration of Roe, that’s what we’re looking for.”

Diaz then followed up, “Should there be a federal third-trimester abortion ban?”

Walz responded, “Look, I’m going to go back again. Roe was very clear on what they did. We want the restoration of Roe, and that’s the position we’re taking.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett