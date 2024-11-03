Warnock: ‘This Is a Change Election’ — Voters ‘Want to Turn the Page’

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) said Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that this was a “change election,” in which voters want to “turn the page.”

Host Kristen Welker said, “Let’s start off by talking about the results of our latest poll. Senator, 66% of voters believe the country is on the wrong track. As you know, historically, incumbent parties don’t win re-election when the number is that high. Do you believe that Vice President Harris should have distanced herself more from President Biden and sooner?”

Warnock said, “I believe as this poll indicates that this is a change election. The voters, in that regard, have a very clear choice. They are saying that they want to turn the page. Donald Trump wants to turn back. It’s in the slogan. It’s in the proposals he lays out when he says something. He wants to Make America Great Again. He wants to move back. We’re not going back. We’re moving forward. I think you are seeing that. I’m feeling it here on the ground, the energy, the momentum is with Kamala Harris. She represents the future. She represents the hope and the promise of America, a country that is always forward-looking. You have a 78-year-old president who wants to go back.”

Welker said, “I hear you talking about the fact that it’s a change election. She only narrowly leads former President Trump on that point. When you were running for re-election, you walked a very fine line when it came to President Biden in terms of distancing yourself, holding him a bit at an arm’s length. You were successful this that regard. Should she have done the same?”

Warnock said, “What I did was I focused on the people I was seeking to represent. That’s what Kamala Harris is doing every single day. Donald Trump is making this election about himself and what’s good for him.”

