Dershowitz: Harris Is ‘Saying There Are Fine People on Both Sides’ of October 7

On Monday’s broadcast of Newsmax TV’s “The Record,” Harvard Law Professor Emeritus Alan Dershowitz reacted to 2024 Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris running ads with different messages on Israel aimed at different groups by stating that Harris “basically is saying there are fine people on both sides of what happened on October 7.”

Dershowitz said, “Well, she basically is saying there are fine people on both sides of what happened on October 7. She has praised some of the protesters who have called Israel’s response genocide. It’s like saying there are fine people on the side of 9/11. No, there aren’t. There are terrorists, and there are democracies. And she has to give the same message in Michigan as she does in Pennsylvania, and she risks losing everybody on the ground that she’s a hypocrite. And she has given messages out of all sides of her mouth on so many issues. But, on this issue, it’s so important, and she doesn’t have the courage to stand up. And [Walz] has been much worse. He has pandered to the protesters in ways that are completely unacceptable.”

He continued, “What both of them should have done is to say, look, you have the right to your bigotry, you have the right to your horrible, false statements. I will defend your right. But you’re wrong about saying it, you’re wrong. This is not a two-sided issue. The attacks came from Hamas. Israel is doing everything in its power to avoid civilian casualties. Hamas — according to a message captured by Sinwar — said he wants Israel to kill more Gazan civilians so that their reputation around the world will suffer and they’ll be pressured into coming to a resolution that favors Hamas. So, Gaza knows — Hamas knows what it’s doing. And every single death in Gaza is the fault of Hamas for starting it and for hiding behind human shields. And that’s what the American policy should be.”

