Carville: ‘Early Indications Here Are Not Sterling’ for Democrats

During Amazon’s live coverage of Tuesday’s election, long-time Democratic strategist James Carville offered a dire outlook for Democrats, describing the “early indications” as “not sterling.”

“Loudoun County, Virginia’s not great,” Carville said. “Think Dulles Airport, suburban Washington — [I] think [Joe Biden] was like 62% in 2020. I’m seeing 57, 58 right now. There are troubling signs out there, but we got a big vote coming out of Philadelphia. Let’s just wait a second. Let’s see what happens in North Carolina and Georgia; but I would be less than honest if I didn’t say the early indications here are not sterling.”

“Talking about a 50,000-100,000 increase in democratic votes in Philadelphia,” Carville continued, “So that should absolve something. That should absolve a lot; and some of the stuff I see out of Georgia is, obviously, more encouraging than Florida. Anything is more encouraging than that.”

(h/t Mediaite)

Follow Jeff Poor on X @jeff_poor