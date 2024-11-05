CBS’s Vega on Trump Gaining with Hispanic Voters: Many ‘Finding a Sense of Belonging in Trump’s Otherism’

During CBS’s election coverage on Tuesday, “60 Minutes” Correspondent Cecilia Vega reacted to Hispanic neighborhoods in the Philadelphia area trending more towards 2024 Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump by citing polling that most Latino respondents and half of foreign-born Latino respondents don’t think Trump is talking about them when he talks about immigrants and stating that “Many Latinos seem to be finding a sense of belonging in Trump’s otherism because he is talking to them the same way he talks to white voters. They hear him on the economy. That’s their message from him.”

After CBS News Executive Director of Elections and Surveys Anthony Salvanto discussed Trump’s numbers among Hispanic neighborhoods in the Philadelphia area, Vega said, “[V]iewers may hear what Anthony just said and think that that sounds counterintuitive, right? Given the rhetoric that we have heard from Donald Trump over this campaign and his four years in office and the campaign leading up to it. One of the polls that has been the most illustrative for me from this entire campaign is the one that said two-thirds of Latinos who were surveyed said that they believed that Donald Trump was not referring to people like them when he spoke about immigrants and half of the foreign-born Latinos said the same thing. Broadly speaking, Latinos are still overwhelmingly Democrat, but Donald Trump has very successfully started to get into this population. Many Latinos seem to be finding a sense of belonging in Trump’s otherism because he is talking to them the same way he talks to white voters. They hear him on the economy. That’s their message from him.”

