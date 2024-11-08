ABC’s Hostin: ‘What Is Wrong with America?’ — They Chose ‘Xenophobia, Racism, Misogyny’

ABC News legal analyst Sunny Hostin said Friday on ABC’s “The View” that something is wrong with America because a majority voted for they former President Donald Trump.

Hostin said, “I disagree. I would like to reframe the conversation. I think Bernie Sanders is wrong. The more relevant question is what is wrong with America? What is wrong with our country that the Republican Party would choose as a candidate and support a candidate who is an insurrectionist, election denier, twice impeached, 34-time convicted felon, someone accused of alleged sexual misconduct by 26 women, found liable for sexual abuse. What is wrong with this country that they would choose a message of xenophobia, racism, misogyny over a message of inclusiveness, a message for the people, by the people of the people.”

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin said, “It’s not just Republicans. He won the popular vote.”

Hostin said, “What’s wrong with America?”

Co-host Joy Behar said, “The Democrats are the ones, they’re the party that cares for the blue collar voter.”

Hostin said, “Exactly.”

Behar said, “The Democrats put in Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, union protection, unemployment insurance and Obamacare. The Republican Party doesn’t give a rat’s -”

Griffin said, “They didn’t convince the voter.”

