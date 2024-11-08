Dem Rep. Smith to Dem Govs.: ‘Stop With’ ‘I’m Going to Stop Trump,’ Deal With Issues Like Crime, Homelessness, Drugs

On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” Rep. Adam Smith (D-WA) advised Washington’s Governor-Elect, Bob Ferguson (D), and California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) “if you want to stand up to Trump, I suggest you don’t ever mention him. I suggest you govern well.” And “We have problems with crime, homelessness, drug abuse, and just inefficient and ineffective government in too many places. … Let’s stop with the, I’m going to stop Trump,” “What are you doing for the state of Washington? What are you doing for the state of California?”

Smith said, “I think our party needs to do a better job of standing up against some of the extreme left policies that have really propelled Donald Trump forward. And I’d give the same advice to Gavin Newsom that I’m going to give to our new Governor, Bob Ferguson, here in the state of Washington, if you want to stand up to Trump, I suggest you don’t ever mention him. I suggest you govern well. We have many challenges. I represent a portion of Seattle in the King County area. We have problems with crime, homelessness, drug abuse, and just inefficient and ineffective government in too many places. If we want to offer an alternative to Trump, then offer an alternative. Govern. Deal with the challenges we face. Let’s stop with the, I’m going to stop Trump, I’m going to stand — great. Okay. What are you doing for the state of Washington? What are you doing for the state of California? What are you doing about the challenges that we face in districts like mine? So, I hope that would be the approach. Going forward, that’s the most important thing, in my view.”

