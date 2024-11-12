CBS’s Gayle King to Hakeem Jeffries on 2024 Democrat Election Loss: ‘It Wasn’t Close’

On Tuesday, “CBS Mornings,” host Gayle King reminded House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) that the 2024 election was not “close,” despite his claim otherwise.

Jefferies said, “We clearly care about making life better for everyday Americans, and it drives everything that we do from a policy perspective. But of course, we’ve got to figure out how we can better connect the policies that we’ve worked hard to implement under the leadership of President Biden and Vice President Harris. You know, infrastructure, fixing our crumbling bridges, roads and tunnels, creating millions of good-paying union jobs. That’s putting people first. That was a policy, that actually happened. But we have to better connect why we are doing these things and how it will lead to improving the quality of life of every America.”

King said, “It sounds like you’re still processing, but were you stunned last Tuesday night? I’m just curious. I know lessons learned and all of that, but were you stunned by what happened?”

Jefferies said, “Well, we knew going into the election, as Vice President Harris repeatedly stated, including at the convention, this is close and it’s going to be close.”

King interjected, “But it wasn’t close.”

Jefferies said, “I think at the end of the day, the popular vote will be close. I think it was, you know, an Electoral College outcome that most people on the Democratic side didn’t expect because everything broke at the presidential level in terms of Donald Trump’s direction.”

