Alex Marlow: The Deep State Fears RFK Jr. Because ‘He Represents a Full Reset’

On “The Alex Marlow Show” on Friday, Breitbart Editor-in-Chief and host Alex Marlow praised the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead HHS.

Marlow stated, “The issue is the public health officials, the people who are tasked with communicating with the American people about what is really going on in the health industry, what are trends with ourselves, and what should government policy be to try to help us out. They’ve done a terrible job setting that policy and a worse job articulating it and he represents a full reset. He’s going to be able to look under the hood and to be able to see where all the problems are happening.”

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo