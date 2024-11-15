Joy Reid: Lots of People Don’t Appreciate Expertise, We Have a U.N. Amb. Pick Who Attacked ‘Students Who Protest’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The ReidOut,” host Joy Reid stated that “a preponderance of Americans, at least half of 63%” “think the comments section of The New York Times is more full of knowledge and expertise and importance than The New York Times.” And one example of people who want this getting what they want is the nomination of Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-NY) to be ambassador to the U.N. when she only praises President-Elect Donald Trump and attacks “students who protest on college campuses.”

Reid said, “[I]t strikes me that something broke in the United States, psychologically, during COVID. And one of those things was just a basic trust in science, in expertise, in whether government, professionalism matters, and it’s clear from this election that a preponderance of Americans, at least half of 63%, just want, not governance, but the vibe of the comments section. They think the comments section of The New York Times is more full of knowledge and expertise and importance than The New York Times. They just want the comments section, they want the cartoon, and they’re going to get it, and it could be really, really deadly.”

She added, “Our ambassador to the United Nations is Elise Stefanik, her only known skill is just absolutely sucking up to Donald Trump and attacking students who protest on college campuses.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett