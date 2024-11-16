FNC’s Gowdy Rips Gaetz Pick — ‘You Don’t Root Out Corruption at the Department of Justice by Picking a Corrupt Person to Lead It’

Friday on Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” network host Trey Gowdy, a former South Carolina congressman, blasted President-elect Donald Trump’s pick for attorney general, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).

Gowdy suggested Gaetz was corrupt and said naming a corrupt person to head the Department of Justice would not alleviate the corruption.

“Trey, I had Senator Thune on, the incoming Senate majority leader yesterday, and he basically said, listen, it’s not going to be easy,” host Bret Baier said. “Some of these picks are not going to be easy to get through. But there is this mandate just by the vote that there is a feeling that Republican senators in particular, most of them, want to give the president what he wants. Some of them will be tough.”

“Yes, the overwhelming majority of his picks will sail through because they were grand slam picks,” Gowdy replied. “But to Mollie’s point,you don’t root out corruption at the Department of Justice by picking a corrupt person to lead it. So, Matt Gaetz, either the report comes out and he is not going to be the attorney general, or the report doesn’t come out and he is not going to be the attorney general.”

“The problem, Bret, is all the good picks, John Ratcliffe, Elise Stefanik, Lee Zeldin, Mike Waltz, all the good picks, nobody is talking about those right now,” he continued. “They are talking about this wild card pick of someone who had to get out of the House to avoid being sanctioned by the House Ethics Committee. That dumbfounding pick is just sucking the oxygen out of all the good ones he made.”

