Bob Woodward: Trump ‘Giving His Middle Finger to the American People’ with Cabinet Picks

Veteran journalist Bob Woodward said Monday on MSNBC’s “Inside” that President-elect Donald Trump is “giving his middle finger to the American people” with his nominations to fill his second administration.

Host Jen Psaki said, “I wanted to ask you, you have been covering secretaries of defense through 10 presidents. Knowing what we know about Pete Hegseth do you feel he is equipped to do the job?”

Woodward said, “Well, somebody should get that job who knows the military and has had also management experience. From what I read about him, no he doesn’t.”

He added, “You have to ask yourself, why wouldn’t Trump want somebody who at least has some experience? He is trying to re-create the imperial precedency. He is trying to say I can do whatever I want to. It is up to me alone.”

When asked about Tulsi Gabbard, Woodward said, “What is the goal? What is the purpose?”

He added, “Having written three books on Trump, spent hours with him, the goal is to give him all of the say, all of the power because real power is fear. He knows, fear, and you know, that is what we are living in now. This is the era of fear because he is going to be president for four years and this is the idea it is almost unconstitutional, literally it is not but look at it. Why do you want somebody that does not know what they are doing? The check engine light just gone off and we pulled in to the wrong store. It makes no sense and it is a form of giving his middle finger to the American people.”

