Dem Rep. Landsman: ‘Some’ in My Party ‘Are Silent’ on Antisemitism Surge

On Monday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Inside Politics,” Rep. Greg Landsman (D-OH) stated that there has been a surge in antisemitism around the world and “certainly here in the United States,” and that this surge “does require leaders on both sides of the aisle to say, don’t do that.” He also stated that while some members of the Democratic Party “are doing a ton” on the issue, there are others within the Democratic Party who “are silent.”

While discussing a group of neo-Nazis that recently marched through Columbus, OH, Landsman and host Dana Bash said that this sort of thing has happened before and neo-Nazis tend to be on the far right, but there were also far leftists who protested Landsman, who, Landsman stated, “slept outside my house for days. And my takeaway is, this has got to stop and the surge of antisemitism is global. But it’s certainly here in the United States, and it does require leaders on both sides of the aisle to say, don’t do that.”

Bash then asked, “Is your party doing that enough?”

Landsman answered, “I think some in my party are doing a ton and some are silent.”

