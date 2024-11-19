Leon Panetta: Biden’s National Security Record ‘Not One that Really Stood Strong’

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Your World,” former Defense Secretary and former CIA Director Leon Panetta stated that the Trump campaign “made clear that Joe Biden’s record was not one that really stood strong in terms of America’s national security.”

Panetta responded [relevant exchange begins around 4:50] to a question on if world leaders are waiting for the Trump administration to begin and are pushing the outgoing Biden administration to the side, by saying, “Well, look, Joe Biden is — clearly, the Trump effort at the campaign was very successful. They defeated the Democrats. And, in many ways, they made clear that Joe Biden’s record was not one that really stood strong in terms of America’s national security. So, the effort now is to recognize that, with a new president, world leaders are going to have to re-establish a relationship with President Trump. And that’s as it should be. We’ve elected a new president. That new president is now going to take charge of our ability to provide world leadership. And so, I think, whether it’s President Xi, whether it’s other leaders in the world, they are now looking forward to just exactly what kind of relationship they’ll have with President Trump. And that, to a large extent, is going to determine the future of our national security.”

