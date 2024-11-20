Van Jones: GOP Giving DOJ to a ‘Froot Loops Looney Tunes Dude’

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Wednesday on “The Lead” that Republicans will end up giving President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet pick of former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), who he called a “fruit loop looney tunes dude.”

Jones said, “I think it’s a big test. I mean, why do we have a Senate? You know, apparently, the president thinks that the Senate is supposed to be a rubber stamp for him. The reason America is strong and great has been so for two and a half centuries is because we have those three coequal branches. And nobody is right all the time, and so you need those senators who have that s year cushion that we’re talking about to be above the fray and to put the country first. And so far, we’ve seen very little evidence that the Republican Party is going to say we don’t care if Donald Trump has his feelings hurt. We don’t want the Department of Justice run by a fruit loop looney tunes, dude. Like, at some point, you got to hear some Republicans actually say that there is a standard that they want this president to meet. Until that happens, you have to assume they’re going to roll over him like they’re rolled over on so many other things.”

Host Jake Tapper said, “After your conversations with Democrats, rank these confirmation picks. You don’t have to do them all but the most horrifying to Democrats and, like, just give me the top 4.”

Former Biden White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield said, “I mean, so I think it sort of depends on who you’re talking to. I think there is a genuine horror about Matt Gaetz because of what he represents.”

