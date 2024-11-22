Dem Gov. Lujan Grisham: ‘You Can’t Do Mass Deportations’ ‘It’s Unlawful’

On Thursday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham (D) reacted to President-Elect Donald Trump proposing mass deportations by arguing that “it’s unlawful. You can’t use the military. You can’t do mass deportations.”

MSNBC host Jen Psaki asked, “You’ve said that you’re not going to help with Donald Trump’s aspirations to do mass deportations. I think there are a lot of people out there who are happy to hear that. What can you specifically do to stop his efforts, moving forward, once he becomes president?”

Lujan Grisham responded, “Well, a couple of things: First of all, as you know, it’s unlawful. You can’t use the military. You can’t do mass deportations. So, any federal administration, you should expect states and I think you should expect some bipartisan support, not just by the Democratic governors, is that violating the Constitution and the law, we’re not going to do that. We ought to be working on making sure that violent criminals and criminal activity [are] stopped everywhere. There isn’t a state that isn’t interested, whether you’re an American citizen or not. And he, effectively, — Trump — killed the bipartisan border deal, not the first time that he’s done that. We need more agents, we need more collective effort so that we’re bringing border security and holding people accountable where they are. Disrupting family status and the economy, inhumane, cruel, unfair, discriminat[ory] policies, that, again, are illegal on their face, we are not going to cooperate, in any way, in that effort.”

