Maxwell: We’re in Danger Because So Many Voters Bought into Trump’s ‘Lies’

Political commentator Zerlina Maxwell said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that America was in a “dangerous situation” because so many voters bought into “lies told to them by Donald Trump.”

Maxwell said, “We have to learn that the information infrastructure is way too siloed. The fact that so many Americans bought into frankly lies told to them by Donald Trump and Donald Trump’s Media Allies and Congress, essentially saying the same fictional stories about Donald Trump’s plans for the country and what he would do if he were reelected. I think now, I feel like I went into a time machine to the bad place and it is important to brace yourself for what’s to come. It is important we do the fact-checking on the lies that Donald Trump essentially has run for president three times now by putting forward ideas, not policies, that won’t do anything to solve the problems he is complaining about. Unfortunately, too many Americans bought into lies being repeated to them in those media environments on the right wing that are not telling the truth about his plans and the real consequences for the American public.”

She added, “I think that now the real consequences for the American public. That’s what I’m focused on every single day: the consequences of Donald Trump’s incompetence, the consequences of Donald Trump’s corruption, and the fact that he is flouting norms that should essentially be laws at this moment. We’re in a very dangerous situation because we find ourselves in a position that could have been avoided but wasn’t. Now, we have to make sure that we mitigate that damage.”

