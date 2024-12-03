James Carville: Tucker Carlson Is Behind Trump’s Nominees

Democratic strategist James Carville claimed Tuesday on “The Beat” that media personality Tucker Carlson has had the most influence regarding President-elect Donald Trump’s cabinet nominations.

Carville said, “Steve Bannon does not drive this. One person is driving this, I promise you. And it’s Tucker Carlson. Tucker’s an old friend of mine. There’s nothing that I see -”

Host Ari Melber asked, “Still friends?”

Carville said, “We haven’t talked to each other in a while. But we were friends. But everything that I see is the same thing I heard in the green room in 2002. Ok? And J.D. Vance, Don Jr., Kash Patel was Tucker’s business partner. I’m just telling you what’s out there. And Tucker is 40 times more clever than Steve Bannon. He’s 40 times more connected. He’s also very connected with Elon Musk and everything else. And he’s a very bright man who should not be underrated.”

He added, “But I think he has more influence in this current administration, way more than Vernon Jordan had in the Clinton administration or any of the kind of wise men that were around. But Tucker is very, very, very powerful. And the Kash Patel pick proves that beyond any doubt at all.”

