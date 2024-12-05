Border Patrol Chief: ‘I’m Excited’ for Homan, Deportations ‘Represent’ ‘a Consequence’

During a portion of an interview with Fox News National Correspondent Griff Jenkins that took place on Tuesday and was aired on Wednesday’s broadcast of “America Reports,” Border Patrol Chief Jason Owens stated that he’s “excited to see” what incoming Border Czar Tom Homan will do in the position and stated that “the interior enforcement and the deportations, what they represent is a consequence.”

Owens said, [relevant remarks begin around 2:35] “I’m excited because Tom Homan is a brother Border Patrol agent. He served time in this uniform. And so, I’m excited to see any of our green family make good. And I’m excited to see what he’s going to do. I can tell you that the interior enforcement and the deportations, what they represent is a consequence.”

