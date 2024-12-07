Waltz: Trump ‘Wants to Save TikTok’, But Wants to Protect Data

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Kudlow,” Rep. Mike Waltz (R-FL), who is President-Elect Donald Trump’s pick to be national security adviser, stated that President-Elect Trump “is a fan of TikTok. He wants to save TikTok. We absolutely need to allow the American people to have access to that app, but we have to protect our data as well. And we have to protect that data from foreign interference and from foreign collection.” And Waltz’s own “views as a member of Congress don’t apply here.”

Waltz said, [relevant remarks begin around 9:25] “Well, my view is the President’s view now, Larry. My…views as a member of Congress don’t apply here. And the President is a fan of TikTok. He wants to save TikTok. We absolutely need to allow the American people to have access to that app, but we have to protect our data as well. And we have to protect that data from foreign interference and from foreign collection. So, I expect this to move through the courts, but, from the President’s standpoint, that’s the line that we’re going to walk, allow the American people to have full access to what is a great product, but, at the same time, protect their data.”

