Glaude: Trump Supporter ‘Selfish Indifference’ Borders on ‘Complicity with Evil’

Princeton University professor Eddie Glaude, Jr. said Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that those who voted for President-elect Donald Trump had a “selfish indifference” that bordered on “complicity with evil.”

Discussing mass deportations, host Nicolle Wallace said, “The truest thing that you can say about, not all Trump voters but a lot of them, quote ‘This isn’t going to effect me. This isn’t going to hurt me. I will not feel sad when I see this happen.'”

Glaude said, “Yeah selfish indifference, in certain context borders on the complicity with evil. A selfish indifference in certain context borders on complicity with evil. I was sitting here thinking something attributed to Mark Twain, history does not repeat itself but it damn sure rhymes. I don’t want to move passed birthright citizenship and the border the stuff around birthright shows the issue is not really the border.”

He added, “It shows thus is not really about that. What does it mean that he is going after birthright citizenship? The 14th Amendment? What does it mean he will want to overturn the 14th Amendment, what does he try to do when he tries to undermine an ocean of citizenship that came into view as a response to the 1856 Fred Scott Decision, the first Naturalization Act held it for white children birthright citizenship it was good, explicit. There is something happening here. The moment you introduce birthright, denaturalization it is not the crisis at the border. That is about great replacement what we have to do is make that explicit so that we can understand that the Stephen Millers and the Tom Homan they are not engaging in good faith. Some of us that want secure borders we can see the argument but underneath it, there is something else.”

