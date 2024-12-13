Mayorkas on Criticism Around Drones: ‘We Have Experts,’ Don’t ‘Diminish the Extent of Their Expertise’

On Friday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas responded to criticism of the federal government’s handling of the reported drone sightings on the East Coast by stating that “we have experts,” and people “should not diminish the extent of their expertise and the extent of their dedication to the well-being of the American people.”

After viewing a video of Rep. Jeff Van Drew (R-NJ) stating that the federal government doesn’t know anything about the drones, doesn’t know what it’s doing, and isn’t being straightforward, Mayorkas responded, “Well, first of all, we have experts, and he should not diminish the extent of their expertise and the extent of their dedication to the well-being of the American people. These are individuals who dedicate their careers to the safety and security of the United States of America, number one.”

Mayorkas then addressed Van Drew’s push to take a drone down by stating, “Number two, it’s not as though anyone can just take down a drone in the sky. That, in and of itself, would be dangerous.” And “Our authorities are very limited. That is precisely why we have gone to Congress to expand those authorities. Our authorities are limited by the United States Coast Guard in the maritime environment, the United States Secret Service in its protection of our national leaders, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, with respect to the border, we have various authorities that are discreet to the particular missions. We can’t just shoot a drone out of the sky.”

