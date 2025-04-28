Watch Live: Donald Trump Hosts the Philadelphia Eagles at the White House

President Donald Trump hosts the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles at the White House on Monday, April 28.

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX by a score of 40-22.

Star running back Saquon Barkley met with President Trump to golf this weekend, telling “haters” to “get out my mentions” following criticism online. Eagles quarter back Jalen Hurts will reportedly miss the White House visit due to “scheduling conflicts.”