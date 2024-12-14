NJ Mayor: Murphy Skipped Drone Meeting and Is Talking Nonsense

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “Chris Jansing Reports,” Belleville, NJ, Mayor Michael Melham denounced New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) for skipping out on a meeting on the drone sightings over the state and also stated that, while he believes the drones are federal government assets, it doesn’t make sense for Murphy to say, “I don’t know what it is, but I can tell you that it doesn’t seem like a credible threat. You can’t have it both ways.”

Melham said, “[W]hen you have our Governor going out on social media, saying, we don’t know what it is, but we don’t think it’s a credible threat, you can’t have it both ways. And I’ve got to tell you something, never in the history of New Jersey have 200-plus mayors been in the same room for a critical briefing and the Governor didn’t even show up. That was insulting to all of us who took the two-to-three-hour round trip ride to go to this meeting to have him not show up and to have him only out on social media, saying, I don’t know what it is, but I can tell you that it doesn’t seem like a credible threat. You can’t have it both ways.”

Later, Melham stated that, if he could only ask one question about the drones, he is less curious about who the drones belong to, and would assume they’re federal assets, than about what they’re doing.

