CNN’s Tapper: It Is ‘Wildly Ridiculous’ Trump Is Suing Multiple Media Outlets

CNN host Jake Tapper said Monday on “The Lead” that it was “wildly ridiculous” that President-elect Donald Trump is suing media organizations.

Tapper said, “I don’t want to overstate Trump’s friendliness and. genial attitude at this press conference because this weekend, abc news agreed to pay $16 million, including legal fees, to settle a defamation lawsuit brought by Trump against the network and their anchor, George Stephanopoulos. And that obviously will not be the end of this campaign against the media, legal campaign against the media. We heard him go after many other news outlets today. Take a listen.”

During a press conference, Trump said, “I’m going to be bringing one against the people in Iowa, their newspaper. We’re filing one on ’60 Minutes.’ We’re involved in one, which has been going on for a while and very successfully against Bob Woodward. We have one very interestingly on Pulitzer because reporters at The New York Times, Washington Post got Pulitzer Prizes for their wonderful, accurate and highly professional reporting on the Russia Russia, Russia hoax.”

Tapper said, “We don’t have time to go into all of that, but just to touch base on a couple, one of them is the people of Iowa, The Des Moines Register. That’s because there was a poll that was that was inaccurate. The one on ’60 Minutes’ is because they didn’t like the editing that had been done to Kamala Harris.”

Reporter Kristen Holmes said, “The sound bite from Kamala Harris.”

Tapper said, “Yeah. I mean, this is — this is wildly ridiculous.”

