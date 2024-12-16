NJ Mayor Murello: Something ‘Very Bizarre’ Going on with Drones

Washington Township, NJ Mayor Matthew Murello said Monday on “Good Morning America” that something “bizarre” was happening with the reported increase in drone sightings on the East Coast.

Murello said, “We are now in week four of this, like what was described, these are vehicles we see in the sky. Many times we’ll see multiple drones. We’ll see three, four, five at the time. They appear to be traveling in some type of grid pattern, whether they’re mapping or videoing, we’re really not sure but it is very bizarre. The state police told us that they have had anywhere from 4 to 180 calls a night. Once the sun comes up, they tend to go away, which is even more bizarre.”

He added, “I’d like to think that there’s no danger. They haven’t had any aggressive patterns. They haven’t done anything other than hover, fly in erratic patterns. But if they are up there watching, videoing or something, what are they looking at? I’m the mayor of Washington Township in Morris County in Northwest New Jersey, there’s no national secrets out where we are. We don’t have any bases. Picatinny Arsenal is in north Morris County the Bedminster Golf Course is south of us. Original we thought possibly that area between Morris Town Municipal Airport and Bedminister Golf Course was possibly where they were doing videoing in preparation for President Trump, who will be spending sometime out there. But now we’re in week four we’re still seeing drones. We continue to believe there’s no threat. But we just don’t know what’s going on. That’s all we’re looking for. If it is a national security issue, fine tell us. we’ll be fine with that.”

