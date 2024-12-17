Dem Rep. Gottheimer: There Is No Safety Threat from Drones, But We Still Don’t Know What’s Going On

On Tuesday’s broadcast of NJ PBS’s “NJ Spotlight News,” Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ) stated that he is “confident” “that I don’t think there’s any imminent threat to public safety” from the drones but “That still doesn’t answer the question people have a right to know of what’s going on.”

Gottheimer said, “[W]hat’s really frustrating about this for so many people is they’re seeing these drones with their own eyes, and they’re being told, hey, you’re not seeing anything.”

Later, he added, “Well, in general, I don’t think it’s helpful when there is a huge vacuum of information. As you just pointed out, everyone then comes up with different theories. That’s not helpful. What I always believe is the best thing is transparency about these issues, let people know here’s what we do know, right? And explain to them…not only what’s up there, but also, steps the government is taking to make sure that we keep people safe. And I’ve gotten several briefings now from the FBI and DHS and others, and I’ve spoken to the governor about this. And I feel comfortable saying and confident saying that I don’t think there’s any imminent threat to public safety. That still doesn’t answer the question people have a right to know of what’s going on.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett