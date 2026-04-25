An Air Force veteran mysteriously died from a drug and alchohol overdose before he could testify before Congress about his knowledge of UFOs, according to a recent report.

Matthew James Sullivan, 39, who had been “part of a so-called legacy UFO program,” died on May 12, 2024, months before he was supposed to testify at a congressional hearing in November, according to the New York Post.

Sullivan was reported to have died at his home in Falls Church, Virginia, “from a lethal mix of alcohol, alprazolam, cyclobenzaprine and imipramine,” the Northern District Office of the Chief Medical Examiner said, according to the outlet:

Alprazolam is generic Xanax, an anti-anxiety medication; cyclobenzaprine is a powerful prescription muscle relaxant that works on the central nervous system; imipramine is a drug of children used to treat anxiety and bedwetting.

In a letter addressed to Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) Director Kash Patel, Rep. Eric Burlison (R-MO) expressed that “the manner and circumstances of” Sullivan’s death “raise substantial questions,” as Sullivan was going to testify on alleged government UFO programs.

“The sudden and suspicious circumstances surrounding his death raise significant concerns about potential foul play and the safety of other individuals,” Burlison added.

Sources told the outlet that the government program that Sullivan had been a part of was “the US government’s crash retrieval program.” The sources added that Sullivan had allegedly “personally seen UFOs in the federal government’s possession.”

Breitbart News’s Lowell Cauffiel reported that President Donald Trump directed federal officials to look into “the mysterious deaths or disappearances of 11 scientists and individuals with access to government secrets.”

Burlison, in several instances, has called for answers, as “scientists tied to critical U.S. programs are going missing or turning up dead.”