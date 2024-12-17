NJ Mayor Thinks Mystery Drones Are Looking for ‘Radioactive Material’ that Went Missing Weeks Ago

Belleville, NJ Mayor Michael Melham said Tuesday on Fox5’s “Good Day New York” that missing radioactive material might be what the mysterious drones over his state are looking for.

Melham said, “Information has not been forthcoming, and it’s this lack of transparency, in my opinion, that’s doing nothing but fueling conspiracy theories online.”

He continued, “I know that we were told by our state police that we have assets over our critical infrastructure. Now, depending on your point of view, that’s either concerning or comforting. I think it’s comforting because it’s probably us listening and watching. We also know that we have drones that are flying in a grid like pattern. In my opinion, they’re looking for something. What might they be looking for? Well, potentially, we’re aware of a threat that came in through Port Newark. Maybe that’s radioactive material. There was an alert that’s out right now that radioactive material in New Jersey has gone missing. On December 2nd was a shipment. It arrived at its destination. The container was damaged and it was empty.”

He added, “It was lost in New Jersey in transit and again, this is just an example of what I think that we’re sniffing for. I think we do have the assets that can go up and fly around and and sniff thing, which is why we’re not seeing the uptick we used to see in Belleville anymore. It’s kind of moving, but we’re seeing alerts, and it’s happening now in Pennsylvania.”

Melham concluded, “That’s the crazy part about this. And we’ve gotten very little information even yesterday on that call with the White House. Literally, mayors were told, you guys are seeing things — there’s no credibility to this. We have one mayor, like I said, had drones over his house. I mean, we’re no longer going to stand for not hearing the truth. I mean, our state government is failing us. They’re not getting the answers from the federal government. And even though yesterday they told us that there’s nothing to see here today, there’s a top-secret briefing going on in Congress. What are they being told? That we weren’t told yesterday?”

