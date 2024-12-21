Dem Rep. Moore on Musk: We’re ‘Concerned’ About ‘Non-Elected, Non-Citizen Immigrant’ Running Presidency

On Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Last Word,” Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) discussed Elon Musk’s involvement in the debate over the bills to fund the government over the past week and said that “We were very, very concerned, and are still very concerned about this non-elected, non-citizen immigrant basically running the presidency.”

Host Ali Velshi said, “What we saw in the last 48 hours is bigger than just dealing with stewardship of the economy, it’s become about dealing with the stewardship of governance right now, which Republicans — elected Republicans already had a problem with in the last couple of years, and now, with Elon Musk, who knows.”

Moore responded, “Who knows, Ali, it’s a great question to start this segment. We were very, very concerned, and are still very concerned about this non-elected, non-citizen immigrant basically running the presidency. And he came in — and as your earlier guest pointed out — one of the first things that he did is he took out the provision that would have restricted a lot of activity with the Chinese around tech industries, who is that going to benefit? Elon Musk.”

Later, Velshi pointed out that Musk is a naturalized U.S. citizen.

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett