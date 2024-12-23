Alex Marlow Show: Biden Commuting Death Sentences of Child-Killing Monsters Will Haunt the Democrats

On Monday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” host and Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow and Breitbart News Senior Writer John Nolte discussed President Joe Biden’s commutation of most federal death sentences.

Marlow said, “He’s spared murderers who killed entire families, children, infants.” Nolte then argued that if Biden was really taking a principled stance against the death penalty, he’d commute all of the death sentences and not make exemptions for some of them.

“The Alex Marlow Show,” hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, is a weekday podcast produced by Breitbart News and Salem Podcast Network. You can subscribe to the podcast on YouTube, Rumble, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify.

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo