MSNBC’s Tolliver: Trump, Supporters ‘Reject Reality on a Regular Basis’

MSNBC political analyst Juanita Tolliver said Thursday on “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump and his supporters “choose to reject reality on a regular basis.”

Guest host Alicia Menendez said, “If this is strategy, and the strategy is in order to be the hero, there has to be a villain, he hasn’t even settled on who the villain is. Then it would mean current President Joe Biden is somehow a villain, former President Barack Obama is a villain. Justin Trudeau is a villain. The Chinese soldiers who are lovingly but illegally in charge of the Panama Canal, I suppose those are villains, too. this is not what we expect with presidential leadership. this is the suggestion of policy and an imperial presidency.”

Tolliver said, “I want to emphasize that point about imperialism, because Donald Trump doesn’t want to be a president. He said on stage on the campaign, I want to be a dictator on day one, and this mirrors authoritarian behavior. Which lets be real is something perpetuated that the people Donald Trump looks to for examples, including one Vladamir Putin, right? It’s eerie to see it play out like this.”

She added, “I was quite depressed because what I realized in reading it, there is no value in telling Trump or his supporters that none of this is true, none of this is founded in reality or facts. Yes, you should learn the difference between a pardon and a commutation. None of that seems to matter, because they choose to reject reality on a regular basis.”

