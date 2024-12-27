Dem Rep. Doggett: ‘Authoritarian’ Trump Cannot Deliver on Campaign Promises

Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) claimed Friday on CNN’s “Newsroom” that President-elect Donald Trump is commenting on Panama and Greenland because “he cannot deliver on his promises.”

Guest host Pamela Brown said, “I want to turn to to another dynamic that is happening right now. There is this war within MAGA right now against the co-chairs of Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency. They’re defending the hiring of foreign tech workers, Musk and Ramaswamy. They’re citing a lack of engineers in the U.S.. Ramaswamy said that’s because what he calls American mediocrity and Elon Musk echoed that.”

Doggett said, “Well, their comments are incredible. I mean, usually we hear a complaints by the MAGA group about how lazy these people that come into our country are and now it seems that Musk and crew are saying Americans are too lazy.”

He added, “I think we need a pathway for more people to be able to come into the country. And of course, I disagree with that, that MAGA crew. We will slow economic growth if we don’t have enough talented people here developing artificial intelligence and other aspects of our technology industry. And we also need workers at all skill levels for construction, for service industries. And the Trump approach, you know, I think that’s why he’s talking now so much about Panama and buying or taking Greenland. Like every authoritarian figure, when he cannot deliver on his promises to lower prices and meet the needs that he claimed he would do during the campaign, they begin pointing their fingers somewhere else. And that’s what’s happening already.”

Follow Pam Key on X @pamkeyNEN