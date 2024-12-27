Mike Slater: The Big Question Is if America Will ‘Have the Cojones’ to Deport Every Illegal

On Friday’s “Alex Marlow Show,” “Breitbart News Daily” host Mike Slater discussed the incoming Trump administration’s plans for deportations.

Slater said, “Will we have the cojones…will everyone involved, will the American people have the cojones to really deport the abuela? … We’ll deport the Guatemalan who lit the woman on fire. … So, like, maybe we’ve, like, had enough of a revolution where, like, that guy we can maybe send back to Guatemala.”

