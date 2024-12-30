Spartz: If Speaker Johnson Not Willing to Commit to Fulfilling His Constitutional Duty, He Shouldn’t Be the Speaker

Monday, during an appearance on FNC’s “Fox & Friends,” Rep. Victoria Spartz (R-IN) warned House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) to commit to fulfilling his constitutional duties if he wanted to remain in his post.

The Indiana Republican called on his commitment to be made publicly.

“Well, I actually want to hear, you know, what — what people, other people — if Speaker Johnson is not able to govern and is not actually willing to commit to do his constitutional duty,” Spartz said. “I’m not asking him to do anything beyond what the Constitution asks. We have a Titanic on the crash course with the iceberg, and our country, fiscally, is going to have a disaster.”

She continued, “And this is the fault of Congress. This is our constitutional duty. If he’s not willing to do it, then he’s not worth to be a speaker. We can — any American can be a speaker and I’m willing to hear other people too. But if Speaker Johnson — I said it again — you know, if he wants to be a speaker, he needs to commit publicly how he’s going to be fulfilling his constitutional duties. I’m not asking him to go beyond what he has to do by Constitution and what structures we need to put in place to get out of this mess.”

