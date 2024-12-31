Dowd: Republicans Won’t Be Able to Pass Much Legislation, Trump Will Use Executive Orders

Former Bush-Cheney political strategist Matthew Dowd claimed Tuesday on “MSNBC Reports” that even with their majorities in Congress. Republicans won’t be able to pass legislation.

Guest host Alex Witt said, “Because on Capitol Hill, the Republican Senate leader no longer is going to be Mitch McConnell when Congress comes back. We have John Thune of South Dakota who is going to step into that role. Will Republicans be able to get anything done with slim majorities and a president who drives so much of the party agenda?”

Dowd said, “I think that is the big question. I doubt they’re going to be able to pass any real legislative fundamental change reform packages in the manner they want. They could pass some compromise strategies with Democrats, but they have a three-vote margin in the house, and you know, two or three-vote margin in the Senate, and you have people like Susan Collins and the senator from Alaska who are going to basically stop anything bad from happening.”

He added, “So my guess is they’re going to figure out pretty early on that passing some fundamental real legislative reform is all but impossible in this. And I think Donald Trump is going to, you know, resort to executive orders or on the international scale, doing things with or without NATO, doing things with Russia, all of those things he can do sort of on his own as president of the United States. But legislatively I think it’s almost impossible to pass any fundamental reform Republicans want.”

