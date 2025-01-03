House GOP Whip: We Can Get One Big Reconciliation Bill to Trump’s Desk by Memorial Day

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Special Report,” House Majority Whip Rep. Tom Emmer (R-MN) stated that if Republicans opt to pass one big reconciliation bill, he believes the House will likely pass it by the end of March and the bill could be on the president’s desk by Memorial Day.

Host Bret Baier asked, “What about this back-and-forth about whether there are — there’s one package, one bite at the apple for budget reconciliation, or there [are] two this year to kind of break up immigration and taxes? How do you see that right now?”

Emmer responded, “Well, that’s Donald Trump’s call. He’s going to make a call soon and say, this is what I want. And as soon as he does, Bret, we’re ready to take it either way.”

Emmer continued, “If he wants to do two bills with one in February and that’s where the speaker goes, we’ll get it done. And I imagine that will be a much slimmer one, that’s why you could do it in a shorter period of time and the second one would be some time probably before Memorial Day. We could get it out of the House pretty early, but then the Senate would have to do its work.”

He concluded, “If it’s one big bill, well, then the thought is, if that’s what the president decides to do, we could probably have that out of the House by the end of March, and if the Senate does its work, we could have that to the president’s desk by Memorial Day.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett