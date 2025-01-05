GOP Sen. Cassidy: RFK Jr. Is ‘Wrong’ on Vaccinations

Senator Bill Cassidy (R-LA) said on this week’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday” that President-elect Donald Trump’s nominee to head the Department of Health and Human Services, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., was “wrong” about the effectiveness and side effects of vaccinations.

Guest host Jacqui Heinrich said, “Your committee is going to be overseeing RFK Jr’s hearing. And there are some reports that Democratic Senators John Fetterman, Bernie Sanders might be getting giving him a nod of support. How is RFK Jr. faring among Democrats on your committee?”

Cassidy said, “I haven’t spoken to him about it. I just don’t know. I will meet with him this coming week. I look forward to the interview. I agree with him on some things and disagree on others. There’s food safety. I think the ultra-processed food is a problem. Vaccinations, he’s wrong on. And so and so I just look forward to having a good dialog with him on that.”

