U.S. Amb. to Israel: I Didn’t Like When Netanyahu Used ‘Simple Sort of Political’ Line About Defying Us on Rafah

During a portion of an interview with NPR aired on Friday’s broadcast of “All Things Considered,” U.S. Ambassador to Israel Jack Lew stated that he wasn’t happy when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu used a “simple sort of political slogan” about Israel going into Rafah despite American pressure not to do so.

Lew said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “I bridle a little bit when I hear the simple sort of political slogan, they said we couldn’t and we did.”

NPR International Correspondent Daniel Estrin then stated, “You’re speaking about when Prime Minister Netanyahu spoke publicly, saying, we went into Rafah even though we were pressured not to.”

Lew responded, “For another week, I’m a diplomat, and I think you understood correctly what I meant. But I’m going to leave it at that.”

