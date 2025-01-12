Schiff Calls for ‘Independent Commission’ to Investigate CA Wildfire Response

Senator Adam Schiff (D-CA) said Sunday on ABC’s “This Week” that an independent commission should investigate the local and state response to the wildfires in Southern California.

Schiff said, “The governor’s called for an independent review of why we didn’t have enough water in places like the Palisades, there were also water pressure issues in Altadena. I support that independent review. I think we should go further and, frankly, do an independent commission review of all of this. What went right in our response? What went wrong in it.”

He added, “I’m deeply concerned about these erroneous alerts, these erroneous evacuation alerts that have gone out. If people can’t trust when they’re told you need to get out, that they do need to get out, then it not only severely impacts the whole effort, but people ignore the alerts, endangering themselves and endangering the firefighters that have to step between the fires and these civilians. So there’s a lot to get through. I think we need an independent commission to look at all of it, and beyond that, Jonathan, we’re going to need to rebuild and with a sense of urgency. We need cleanup operations when the flames are out. We need the rebuilding to go forward.”

