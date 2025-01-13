Blumenthal: Pete Hegseth Is So ‘Unqualified,’ It’s Almost a ‘Joke’

Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said on Monday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that President-elect Donald Trump’s defense secretary pick, Pete Hegseth, was so “unqualified” that it is almost a “joke.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “Do you know anything of what is in the background investigation into Pete Hegseth?”

Blumenthal said, “We’ve asked to see the background report. We’ve been denied access to it. In fact, we’ve asked repeatedly myself and other members of the committee, and we’ve asked for other records. I’ve written to the leadership of the committee twice, asking for documents and other materials that relate to his financial mismanagement of the two veterans organizations that he ran into the ground.

He continued, “But let’s be very clear, nicole, even with what we know in the public record so far, he is probably the most unqualified nominee for a position of serious consequence in the united states government in recent history.”

Blumenthal added, “It would be unserious, a joke, except that the position is so consequential, commanding 3.4 or more million Americans dedicated to our national defense, serving in uniform, putting themselves in harm’s way, risking their lives. And he has never run an organization with a budget larger than $15 million. And those two organizations, he ran into the ground with deficits year after year, spending more than he received. So I think we have enough right now to say to every member of that committee, there should be a no vote against Pete Hegseth.”

