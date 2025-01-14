L.A. City Councilwoman: ‘Large Swaths’ of L.A. Have ‘No Emergency Response Resources Available’

A @CNN analysis of the 10 largest US cities shows the @LAFD is less staffed than almost any other major city, leaving it struggling to meet both daily emergencies and larger disasters such as wildfires. LA Councilwoman Traci Park: @UFLAC @annamajaCNN @YahyaGhazala @pdicarlocnn pic.twitter.com/U2WijZDgoO

During a portion of an interview with CNN aired on Tuesday’s broadcast of CNN’s “Situation Room,” Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park criticized the lack of resources for the city’s fire department and stated that Los Angeles has “large swaths” of it “with no emergency response resources available.” And that she hopes that the recent fires in the city will be the wake-up call for the city so that the disaster isn’t simply for nothing with no lessons learned.

Park said, “There are large swaths of the city with no emergency response resources available.”

CNN Senior Investigative Correspondent Kyung Lah then asked, “Are we going to be having the same conversation next year and the year after?”

Park answered, “We can’t. We can’t. I think that people are rightly upset, not only that this happened, but there is a sense that we, as local leaders, needed to do more for them. I feel like I let them down and I’ve been screaming about it from the day I came in. And so, I think there is an obligation of us to not let this be for nothing. I think this has to be the wake-up call.”

