Dem Rep. Carbajal: ‘FEMA Can and Should Do Better’ with Fire Response

On Wednesday’s broadcast of NewsNation’s “The Hill,” Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-CA) stated that FEMA “can and should do better” responding to the fires in California to provide help to the victims of the disaster and “it is not always a streamlined, easy process” but he is “hopeful” that the agency will improve in the future.

Carbajal said, “Having gone through major disasters, fire disasters in my district, I know it is not always a streamlined, easy process. And, certainly, FEMA can and should do better. But this is the nature of responding to disasters and I’m hopeful that they will do better in the future, because people’s livelihoods are at stake, people have lost loved ones.”

Host Blake Burman then cut in to ask, “But when you say that this has happened in the past and we know what’s happening now and they should do better in the future, why just aren’t they doing better now?”

Carbajal answered, “Well, they should, period. FEMA should be doing and executing as best as they can. And there’s no excuse for not executing at the highest level possible to assist these families that have gone through this trauma and are still going through this trauma.”

